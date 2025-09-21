Trump's H-1B Visa Shock, India-Pak Handshake Row, Homebound To Oscars & More: The Week That Was In Pics

From Trump's shocking $100,000 H-1B visa fee to the launch of iPhone 17 and the kick-off of GST Bachat Utsav, India saw controversies, honors, and tragedies this week. Here is a wrap of all that happened this week. Take a look.

Donald Trump has introduced a new policy imposing a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications, effective September 21, 2025. The H-1B visa program allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialized occupations such as technology, engineering, and healthcare. Under the new rule, the hefty fee applies only to new applicants and exempts certain industries like healthcare and engineering, but it restricts entry into the US for those who have not paid. India has expressed strong apprehension, highlighting the potential humanitarian and economic impact. It is feared that the policy could disrupt families and complicate the lives of skilled workers contributing to the US economy. Industry bodies, including Nasscom, cautioned that Indian IT firms could face operational challenges. The Indian Embassy in the US has set up support channels.

The recent India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash in Dubai was marked not only by on-field action but also by an off-field controversy. After India's seven-wicket victory in the group stage, skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walked off the field without shaking hands with the Pakistani team. Yadav dedicated the win to the Indian armed forces and expressed solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, reflecting heightened tensions off the field. Pakistan Captain Salman Agha skipped the post-match presentation, sending coach Mike Hesson in his place. PCB later filed a complaint alleging a violation of the ICC Code of Conduct and MCC laws regarding the spirit of cricket. Pakistan threatened to boycott the match vs UAE and pull out of the tournament. However, they played and defeated UAE to qualify for the Super 4s, during which they will face India again.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been an alleged target of abusive remarks in two incidents. The first occurred during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Darbhanga, where a man was arrested for making derogatory comments about the Prime Minister and his dead mother. The second incident allegedly took place at a rally in Bihar led by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. A video circulated showing a man allegedly using abusive language against PM Modi and Heeraben Modi, prompting widespread outrage. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary condemned the act, calling it a blow to Bihar's culture, while Union Minister Nityanand Rai vowed that those responsible would face consequences. The RJD, however, denied involvement, with MLA Mukesh Roushan claiming the video was doctored.

Two soldiers of the Indian Army were killed and five others injured when unidentified terrorists ambushed their vehicle-mounted column on National Highway 2, the same route recently travelled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The attack occurred less than a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Manipur on September 13, which was his first trip to the conflict-affected state since violence erupted in May 2023. It also follows several months of relative calm in the region.“Two of our soldiers, Nb Sub Shyam Gurung and Rfn Ranjit Singh Kashyap, were killed and five others injured in an ambush by unidentified terrorists,” the Ministry of Defence stated and offered condolences to the families.

A senior Finance Ministry official, Navjot Singh, was killed and his wife, Sandeep Kaur, critically injured after a BMW X5 collided with their motorcycle near Dhaula Kuan in Delhi on September 14, 2025. A controversy erupted after the victims were taken to NuLife Hospital in GTB Nagar, co-owned by the driver's family, instead of the nearest medical facility. The driver was identified as 38-year-old Gaganpreet Kaur, who was arrested. A case was registered against her under charges culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, and destruction of evidence. Delhi court has postponed her bail hearing to September 24 to recover key evidence, including her mobile phone and driving license

Two assailants from the Goldy Brar-Rohit Godara gang, Ravindra alias Kallu and Arun, were killed in a police encounter in Ghaziabad on September 16, 2025, following their attack on Bollywood actress Disha Patani's family home in Bareilly on September 12. The attack was reportedly linked to controversial remarks made by Patani's sister, Khushboo Patani, about certain religious figures. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the family of strict action and increased security. In the aftermath, Khushboo Patani has been promoting self-defense and personal safety awareness, highlighting the importance of preparedness in the face of threats.

Zubeen Garg, the iconic Assamese singer, passed away on September 19, 2025, in Singapore, leaving fans and the music community in deep mourning. His funeral on September 21 in Guwahati drew thousands of admirers who lined the streets to pay their last respects, turning the city into a sea of grief and remembrance. The Assam government declared a three-day state mourning in his honor. Beyond his music, Garg was known for his activism, notably opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which he viewed as a threat to Assam's cultural identity and demographic balance. During the 2019–2020 protests, he used his platform to mobilize support, address crowds, and organize peaceful demonstrations, making his legacy one of both artistic brilliance and social commitment.

India has officially chosen Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, as its entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2026 Oscars. The announcement was made by the Film Federation of India, following a decision by a 12-member selection committee chaired by filmmaker N. Chandra. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, and is based on a New York Times essay by journalist Basharat Peer. Homebound tells the story of two real-life migrant workers during India's COVID-19 lockdown, exploring themes of caste, religion, and social inequality. The film has already received international recognition, including a standing ovation at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and a runner-up position at the Toronto International Film Festival. Scheduled for release in India on September 26, 2025, Homebound continues India's tradition of sending thought-provoking cinema to the global stage.

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal has been conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, India's highest recognition in cinema. The award will be formally presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23 in New Delhi. Celebrated actors and leaders, including Mammootty and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulated him, acknowledging his exceptional contribution to Indian cinema. In a heartfelt message, Mohanlal dedicated the honor to his family, colleagues, and fans, emphasizing that the recognition belongs to everyone who has supported him throughout his illustrious journey. With a career spanning over four decades, Mohanlal has acted in more than 350 films across multiple languages, earning accolades for his versatility and natural acting style, including five National Film Awards and two Padma honors.

The iPhone 17 series officially launched in India on September 19, 2025, generating unprecedented excitement among tech enthusiasts. The lineup includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the ultra-slim iPhone Air, featuring ProMotion displays, 48MP Dual Fusion cameras, and Apple's latest A19 and A19 Pro chipsets. Prices start at Rs 82,900 for the base iPhone 17, while the iPhone Air is priced from Rs 1,19,900. Thousands of customers across major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune, stood in long queues outside Apple stores and authorized retailers like Croma and Reliance Digital, eager to be among the first to own the new devices. Some fans camped overnight, braving the night to secure their iPhones. The launch reflects Apple's growing popularity in India and the strong demand for its cutting-edge technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'GST Bachat Utsav', starting on the first day of Navaratri. He highlighted that the 2017 GST overhaul replaced a complex web of taxes like excise, VAT, and octroi, enabling smoother internal trade and fulfilling the“One Nation, One Tax” vision. Modi recalled that before GST, sending goods between Indian cities was often harder than exporting abroad, burdening businesses and consumers. He emphasized that the reforms are part of a continuous process to meet the country's evolving needs. The PM also linked the changes to broader economic benefits, noting that the middle class and neo-middle class would enjoy income tax relief up to Rs 12 lakh along with GST reductions, calling it a“double bonanza” for citizens. Modi described the initiative as a“savings festival,” reflecting the principle of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' by prioritizing citizens' welfare.