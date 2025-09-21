Iraq, Kuwait Draw Opener As AGCFF U-17 Gulf Cup Kicks Off In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The AGCFF U-17 Gulf Cup Qatar 2025 has kicked off at Grand Hamad Stadium, with Iraq and Kuwait ending in a 1-1 tie in the tournament opener. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia beat Bahrain 4-0 at Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium in the second match of the day.

The tournament is bringing together young football talents from the region to compete for the coveted trophy. This is the first time that the competition is being held under the auspices of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF).

“This tournament showcases the high calibre of young players from the Arabian Gulf. Over the next two weeks, Qatar will play host to future stars in the making,” said AGCFF Secretary General Jassim Sultan Al Rumaihi.

Hosts Qatar will play their first match today at Grand Hamad Stadium at 6pm, against Yemen, while UAE will take on Oman at 20:00 at Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Both venues are accessible, ensuring a barrier-free experience for disabled fans.

Fans can purchase tickets online.

Participating have been divided into two groups. Group A features hosts Qatar, who will play alongside United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Yemen. Group B includes Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

The AGCFF U-17 Gulf Cup Qatar 2025 is a precursor to a spectacular line-up of tournaments scheduled for this winter.

Hosts Qatar, along with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have qualified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025, that will take place from November 3-27 at the state-of-the-art Competition Complex at Aspire Zone. This will be followed by the second edition of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 from December 1-18.