403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Foreign experts verify Burevestnik missile capabilities—Putin
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that a NATO reconnaissance ship monitored the recent test of Russia’s Burevestnik cruise missile — a weapon equipped with a nuclear-powered turbojet engine said to have virtually unlimited range, according to reports.
Speaking at a ceremony honoring the scientists and engineers behind the missile’s development, Putin said the latest test, conducted last month, demonstrated the missile’s advanced capabilities. The Russian military reported that the Burevestnik flew over 14,000 kilometers and stayed aloft for around 15 hours.
"I think foreign experts were also able to verify this, since a NATO reconnaissance ship was constantly in the area during the tests of the Burevestnik on October 21. We didn’t interfere with its work. Let them take a look," Putin said on Tuesday.
The Russian leader stressed that Moscow’s missile tests should not be perceived as a threat, describing them as part of “long-announced work” already known to the international community.
In addition to the Burevestnik, Russia recently tested the Poseidon — a nuclear-powered underwater drone — and launched the Khabarovsk, a new nuclear submarine specifically designed to deploy such weapons.
While none of the recent trials involved nuclear detonations, U.S. President Donald Trump has responded by directing the Pentagon to restart nuclear weapons testing, citing strategic competition with Russia and China.
Speaking at a ceremony honoring the scientists and engineers behind the missile’s development, Putin said the latest test, conducted last month, demonstrated the missile’s advanced capabilities. The Russian military reported that the Burevestnik flew over 14,000 kilometers and stayed aloft for around 15 hours.
"I think foreign experts were also able to verify this, since a NATO reconnaissance ship was constantly in the area during the tests of the Burevestnik on October 21. We didn’t interfere with its work. Let them take a look," Putin said on Tuesday.
The Russian leader stressed that Moscow’s missile tests should not be perceived as a threat, describing them as part of “long-announced work” already known to the international community.
In addition to the Burevestnik, Russia recently tested the Poseidon — a nuclear-powered underwater drone — and launched the Khabarovsk, a new nuclear submarine specifically designed to deploy such weapons.
While none of the recent trials involved nuclear detonations, U.S. President Donald Trump has responded by directing the Pentagon to restart nuclear weapons testing, citing strategic competition with Russia and China.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment