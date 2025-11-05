403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Typhoon Kalmaegi Death Toll Hits Sixty-Six in Philippines
(MENAFN) The death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi in the Philippines has risen to 66, with 26 people still reported missing, the country's Office of Civil Defense (OCD) confirmed on Wednesday.
"49 of the deaths were in the worst-hit Cebu province," OCD Deputy Administrator Rafaelito Alejandro told media.
At least 10 people have sustained injuries, and the typhoon has impacted more than 706,000 residents across the nation.
By early Wednesday, the state weather bureau reported that the center of Kalmaegi was located over El Nido, Palawan, moving west-northwest at 25 km per hour, carrying maximum sustained winds of 120 km per hour and gusts reaching 165 km per hour.
This marks the 20th typhoon to strike the Philippine archipelago this year. The country, situated along the Pacific typhoon belt, typically experiences around 20 typhoons annually.
"49 of the deaths were in the worst-hit Cebu province," OCD Deputy Administrator Rafaelito Alejandro told media.
At least 10 people have sustained injuries, and the typhoon has impacted more than 706,000 residents across the nation.
By early Wednesday, the state weather bureau reported that the center of Kalmaegi was located over El Nido, Palawan, moving west-northwest at 25 km per hour, carrying maximum sustained winds of 120 km per hour and gusts reaching 165 km per hour.
This marks the 20th typhoon to strike the Philippine archipelago this year. The country, situated along the Pacific typhoon belt, typically experiences around 20 typhoons annually.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment