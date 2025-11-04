Zelensky Rejected Idea Of Associate Membership In EU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made this statement while addressing participants of the European Summit on Enlargement, which is being held online in Brussels, from Pokrovsk, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

When asked whether Ukraine would agree to partial membership in the EU in order to speed up accession and bypass Hungary's veto, Zelensky replied: "No, how can that be understood? I think it is very important that Ukraine be treated as an equal among equals. And if we are talking about EU membership, it must be full membership. I think it is extremely important that equal countries sit at the same table, regardless of the size of their territory or population."

The president stressed that in the matter of EU membership, it is important that all countries share common values.

“In my opinion, there can be no half-membership or partial membership in the EU,” he said.

As reported, the European Commission today, November 4, adopted the annual Enlargement Package, which provides a comprehensive assessment of the progress made by Ukraine and other“enlargement partners” over the past 12 months. This year's package confirms that the momentum for enlargement is one of the EU's priorities and that the accession of new member states is becoming increasingly achievable.

says Ukraine has built Europe's most extensive anti-corruption infrastructure during war throug

After the report was released, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is confidently moving towards EU membership and is ready to open clusters 1, 2, and 6.

Hungary, using the principle of unanimity in decisions on EU enlargement, is blocking the process of starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Photo: OP