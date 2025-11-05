403
Spanberger makes history as Virginia’s first female governor
(MENAFN) Democrat Abigail Spanberger clinched victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial race on Tuesday, defeating Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and shifting the state back into Democratic control, according to projections from reports. Her win makes Spanberger the first woman ever to serve as governor of Virginia.
With more than half of the ballots tallied, Spanberger maintained a commanding lead of over 10 percentage points, while Earle-Sears trailed with less than 45%. In the 2024 presidential race, President Donald Trump had lost Virginia to then–Vice President Kamala Harris by a six-point margin.
The race was officially called at 7:59 p.m. local time, granting Democrats a significant boost ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. The 46-year-old former congresswoman and ex-CIA officer will succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin after running a campaign centered on the economy and bipartisan cooperation.
Polling stations closed at 7 p.m. local time, with counting beginning immediately in Virginia—one of two key states holding off-year gubernatorial contests. In New Jersey, where polls closed an hour later, vote counting was still underway.
In another historic result, state Senator Ghazala Hashmi triumphed over John Reid in the lieutenant governor’s race, becoming both the first Indian American and the first Muslim to win statewide office in Virginia.
"The history Virginia is making tonight," Spanberger declared to supporters in Richmond following her victory.
"We sent a message to the whole world that in 2025, Virginia chose pragmatism over partisanship. We chose our Commonwealth over chaos. You all chose leadership that will focus relentlessly on what matters most," she said.
Spanberger emphasized that her campaign drew support from Democrats, Republicans, and independents alike. "I thank you for the trust that you have placed in me, and it is the honor of my lifetime to be elected the 75th governor," she added.
The governor-elect outlined her upcoming administration’s priorities, pledging to fortify the state’s economy, create jobs, and protect reproductive freedoms. She promised to invest in workforce development while keeping political agendas out of public education.
"We’re going to grow Virginia’s economy by investing in apprenticeships and job training of the future," Spanberger said. “We’re going to leverage AI and cutting-edge manufacturing to bring more capital investment into our Commonwealth.”
Addressing reproductive rights, she contrasted Virginia with neighboring southern states, saying, "I want to be absolutely clear about a couple of things. First, Virginia is the only state in the South that hasn’t restricted women’s reproductive rights—and under my watch, it will stay that way."
She continued, "In Virginia, health care decisions about contraception, fertility treatments and reproductive care will continue to be made between women and their doctors, not politicians.
That’s a promise I’ve made, and a promise I intend to keep."
Concluding her remarks, Spanberger reaffirmed her commitment to workers, declaring, “I will always stand up for Virginia workers—always.”
