Japanese Farm Minister Enters Race for LDP Leadership
(MENAFN) Japanese Farm Minister Shinjiro Koizumi officially announced his candidacy on Saturday to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), aiming to rejuvenate the economy and restore the party’s influence following its setback in July’s upper house election.
At 44, Koizumi—son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi—became the fifth and likely final contender in the October leadership contest to succeed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who declared his resignation earlier this month after the coalition’s defeat. Campaigning is set to start Monday.
According to a media poll of 2,000 voters, Koizumi leads with 23.8% support, closely followed by conservative rival Sanae Takaichi at 21%. The remaining candidates include Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, ex-Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi.
Koizumi addressed his supporters, stating, “The LDP is in a crisis,” and vowed to prioritize economic reforms aimed at boosting wages beyond inflation. He pledged to increase the average annual salary by 1 million yen ($6,800) by fiscal 2030 and promised to propose an economic stimulus package in the supplementary budget for the current fiscal year.
He also committed to expanding dialogue with opposition parties and reassessing the coalition framework, alongside unveiling a new “action plan” to ease public concerns about foreign residents and tourism.
On international relations, Koizumi pledged to enhance the alliance with Washington, emphasizing his goal to elevate Japan-US ties to “new heights” by building trust with President Donald Trump. He also stressed that trilateral cooperation with South Korea remains “especially vital.”
Meanwhile, Takaichi, who joined the race on Friday, focused on economic recovery, vowing to “boost the economy through responsible, aggressive and wise spending.”
She declared, “Japan is back,” adding: “Without brightness, there is no future. Without safety, it is not Japan. Let’s put Japan back on top of the world.”
The LDP leadership vote, initially slated for 2027, was expedited after Ishiba’s resignation announcement on Sept. 7. He will remain prime minister until the party elects its new leader—a position that automatically confers the premiership in Japan.
