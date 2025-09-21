Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Concrete Collapse Kills Two at Moscow School

2025-09-21 04:42:52
(MENAFN) Two workers died when concrete floor slabs suddenly collapsed during ongoing repair work at a school in eastern Moscow, according to a statement released Saturday by Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry.

Rescue teams are actively working to free a third worker who remains trapped under the debris, the ministry confirmed, highlighting the urgency of the operation as time is critical.

The collapse caused damage across four floors of the building. Authorities emphasized that no students were present during the incident since the school was closed for renovations, preventing further casualties.

In response, the Moscow City Prosecutor’s Office has taken charge of the preliminary investigation into the incident to identify the underlying cause of the structural failure, officials said. The investigation aims to determine whether negligence or material faults contributed to the tragic event.

