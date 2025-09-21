CPC Backs Bill to Suspend US Weapon Supplies to Israel
(MENAFN) The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), among the largest alliances in the US Congress, has taken an unprecedented step by voting to support legislation aimed at suspending American arms deliveries to Israel over its genocide in the Gaza Strip, according to reports.
This decision follows the caucus — which represents nearly 100 lawmakers in the House of Representatives — endorsing the Block the Bombs Act.
The proposal would restrict shipments of bunker buster bombs, 2,000-pound explosives, Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs), 120mm tank ammunition, and 155mm artillery shells until Israel ceases its human rights abuses.
“The United States cannot continue to send bombs we know will be used to commit terrible atrocities in Gaza,” CPC Chair Rep. Greg Casar stated, as cited in an exclusive article released by an American digital media outlet.
The legislation, spearheaded by Illinois Representative Delia Ramirez, concentrates on the deadliest weaponry deployed in Gaza.
“The Block the Bombs bill is the first step toward oversight and accountability for the murder of children with US-made, taxpayer-funded weapons. In the face of authoritarian leaders perpetrating a genocidal campaign, Block the Bombs is the minimum action Congress must take,” Ramirez affirmed.
