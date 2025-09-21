7.8 Magnitude Russia Quake Triggers Tsunami Advisory for Alaska’s Aleutian Islands
(MENAFN) A tsunami advisory was declared Thursday for Alaska’s Aleutian Islands following a strong earthquake near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, though no warnings were issued for Hawaii or Canada.
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported the quake measured a magnitude of 7.8, with its epicenter located 128 kilometers (80 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).
This seismic event follows a massive 8.8 magnitude quake in July that shook the same area, ranking among the most powerful ever recorded worldwide.
The National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, released the advisory covering the western Aleutian Islands, specifically from Amchitka to Attu.
“Strong waves and currents are dangerous to those in or very near water. Areas in the Advisory should not expect widespread inundation,” the center stated on X, the US social media platform.
Meanwhile, Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency confirmed no tsunami threat had been detected following the earthquake.
Similarly, British Columbia’s Emergency Info BC assured the public that no tsunami risk exists for Canada’s Pacific coast.
The July 8.8 magnitude quake had prompted tsunami alerts stretching from Alaska and Hawaii to Japan, resulting in injuries in eastern Russia and some damage.
Authorities reported no immediate casualties or significant damage from Thursday’s earthquake.
"All emergency services have been placed on high alert. Procedures for response are well-established, and responsible personnel begin work within minutes. Currently, no reports of damage have been received. I ask everyone to remain calm. Updated data indicates a magnitude of 7.2," said Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov.
