Four US Soldiers Die After Military Helicopter Crash
(MENAFN) Four American soldiers are believed to have perished after a military helicopter crashed late Wednesday during a standard training mission in Washington state, the Army’s Special Operations Command announced.
“Our hearts are with the families, friends, and teammates of these Night Stalkers,” Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, leader of the US Army Special Operations Command, stated Friday in a release, according to a news agency.
Authorities indicated that an MH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, carrying four personnel, went down near Joint Base Lewis–McChord at approximately 9 p.m. local time on Wednesday (0400 GMT Thursday).
The command confirmed the four individuals involved were service members from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment.
Officials said that recovery efforts are ongoing, and the identities of the four soldiers will remain confidential until an appropriate time.
The helicopter was engaged in a “routine training flight” when communication with air traffic controllers was lost, a spokesperson for the US Army reported.
“Our hearts are with the families, friends, and teammates of these Night Stalkers,” Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, leader of the US Army Special Operations Command, stated Friday in a release, according to a news agency.
Authorities indicated that an MH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, carrying four personnel, went down near Joint Base Lewis–McChord at approximately 9 p.m. local time on Wednesday (0400 GMT Thursday).
The command confirmed the four individuals involved were service members from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment.
Officials said that recovery efforts are ongoing, and the identities of the four soldiers will remain confidential until an appropriate time.
The helicopter was engaged in a “routine training flight” when communication with air traffic controllers was lost, a spokesperson for the US Army reported.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment