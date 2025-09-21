Ministry Of Culture Launches 'Path Of Creativity' Program To Train And Employ Emiratis In Cultural And Creative Industries

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In collaboration with 'Nafis,' General Women's Union, and UAE Media Council

The Ministry of Culture – in collaboration with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council 'Nafis,' the General Women's Union, and UAE Media Council – is set to launch 'Path of Creativity' program, aimed at supporting citizens seeking employment in the cultural and creative industries. The program will be hosted at the Maqam Council in Al Ain City on 25 September 2025, bringing together federal and local entities as well as private sector companies.

The initiative is designed to connect Emirati creatives with job opportunities that align with their skills and expertise, ensuring their talents are fully utilised while strengthening the contribution of the cultural and creative industries to the nation's economy. By establishing direct communication channels between creatives and private sector institutions, the program seeks to streamline the employment process and foster collaborations across various creative fields.

Additionally, the program aims to develop the professional skills of creatives by providing specialised training and qualification programs that help them adapt to different work environments. The initiative also seeks to encourage creatives to participate in international projects, exhibitions, and programs that enhance their presence on the global stage.

As part of this program, the Ministry of Culture will place up to 300 interns annually across various fields, including music, photography, fine arts, publishing, library sciences, gaming, graphic and architectural design, technology, media, and the broader creative economy. These one-year paid internships will provide hands-on training, enabling trainees to contribute meaningfully to ongoing projects and initiatives.

The Ministry of Culture affirmed its commitment to nurturing Emirati talent by providing a stimulating training environment that enables trainees to contribute to the sustainable development journey and enhance the role of the cultural and creative industries as a fundamental pillar for achieving the 'UAE Vision 2030,' which aims to build a diversified and sustainable economy based on knowledge and innovation.

The program will commence in the third quarter of 2025 with 50 interns, expand to 100 interns in the fourth quarter, and conclude in September 2026.

In 2024, the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with 'Nafis,' successfully facilitated the employment of 485 male and female UAE citizens through the 'Creatives for Employment' program.