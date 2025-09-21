Asia Cup: 'Hype Is Less Because Team India Is Strong', Opines Sai Kishore Ahead Of India-Pak Super 4S Game

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) India spinner Sai Kishore believes that Team India being the stronger side might be the reason behind the upcoming Super 4s contest against Pakistan in the Asia Cup not being hyped up like usual.

India and Pakistan will face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday in a blockbuster encounter. The Men in Blue clinched a comfortable victory in the group stage clash against Pakistan and will be looking to put in a similar performance in their upcoming Super 4s game.

"There's a lot of importance attached to this game. I don't follow what's currently trending on social media, but I feel there's a lot of hype, and I'll definitely be tuned into the match- all 40 overs. The Indian team is very strong, so naturally the competition might sometimes favour them, and perhaps that's why there's less hype about the clash," Sai Kishore told IANS.

Suryakumar Yadav has led the Men in Blue to three consecutive victories in the tournament so far, and as a result, India remain unbeaten as they enter the Super 4s.

Yadav's captaincy has received plaudits from experts, and Kishore too believes that his leadership has played a key role in the team's successful run in the tournament so far.

"But it's only because of how strongly Team India has played and delivered. It's very evident. Surya, as captain, has been phenomenal," the spinner added.

India will face Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the Super 4s following their clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. All four teams will face the other three sides once in this stage, aiming to finish in the top two of the points table.

The two teams finishing with the most points will further progress to the summit clash, scheduled to be played on September 28.