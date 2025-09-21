New CII Policy Aims To Attract Gccs, Generate Millions Of Jobs
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Sunday released its Model State Policy on Global Capability Centres (GCCs), a detailed framework meant to guide Indian states in attracting and scaling next-generation hubs for multinational companies. The policy, the industry body said, aims to open the door for millions of new high-quality jobs across the country.
CII said the new model policy offers states a ready roadmap to design their own strategies, with a strong push to take GCC growth beyond metropolitan centres into Tier-II and Tier-III cities. The focus is on developing ecosystems that combine infrastructure, incentives, regulatory clarity, and skill development. This shift is critical, as nearly 95 per cent of India's 1,800-plus GCCs are currently concentrated in six major cities.
CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said,“The extraordinary rise of GCCs in India has been one of the most important developments in our economic journey over the past two decades. But to sustain leadership and expand our share of global value chains, states must step up with clear, competitive, and innovation-oriented policies. The Model State GCC Policy released by CII today offers a ready framework to guide this effort - helping states design their own strategies, accelerate GCC growth beyond the metros, and generate large-scale, high-quality jobs.”
"The release of this policy is intended to provide states with actionable measures across infrastructure, incentives, regulatory frameworks, and talent development, with the ultimate objective of creating seamless, resilient, and globally competitive ecosystems. Importantly, the model policy has been shaped by best practices from successful state-level initiatives in India, combined with global benchmarking of leading GCC destinations," the release said.
It also places importance on green infrastructure, data security frameworks, and city-level branding to attract foreign companies.
Banerjee further noted that states are now "the frontline drivers of India's competitiveness" and emphasised the need for quick and decisive action. "With this model policy, we are equipping them with a toolkit to attract global corporations, nurture local ecosystems, and ensure balanced and sustainable growth of GCCs across the country," he said.
CII added that the recommendations were developed from best practices in India and benchmarked against successful global destinations. The policy is expected to help states build "Champion Cities" that combine strong business ecosystems with high living standards for professionals and their families.
"The model policy makes it clear that the next wave of GCC growth must be geographically inclusive. States that act early and decisively will be the ones to reap the benefits of high-quality employment, deepened innovation ecosystems, and stronger integration into global value chains," Banerjee said. He added that the GCC sector has the potential to contribute nearly USD 200 billion in direct value to India's economy by 2030.
"CII's Model State GCC Policy has already attracted interest from several states, with some governments exploring adoption and localisation of the recommendations," the release noted. CII also said that it will conduct regional workshops and consultations in the coming months to facilitate implementation.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)
