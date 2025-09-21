Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zubeen Garg's Mortal Remains Reach Guwahati, Sea Of Fans Mourn


2025-09-21 03:11:26
Thousands of grieving fans gathered outside Guwahati Airport as singer Zubeen Garg's mortal remains arrived from Delhi. The Assam music legend, who died in a scuba accident in Singapore on 19 September, will be taken to his residence for final rituals.

