Zubeen Garg's Mortal Remains Reach Guwahati, Sea Of Fans Mourn

Thousands of grieving fans gathered outside Guwahati Airport as singer Zubeen Garg's mortal remains arrived from Delhi. The Assam music legend, who died in a scuba accident in Singapore on 19 September, will be taken to his residence for final rituals.

