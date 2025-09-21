Media Tour Highlights Khankendi Ahead Of State Sovereignty Day

MENAFN - AzerNews) A media tour was organized in Khankendi by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan on September 20, in celebration of State Sovereignty Day and within the framework of the“Year of My Constitution and Sovereignty,”reports.

Journalists visited key sites in the city, including the Congress Center, the Business Center, the under-construction Victory Park, the Victory Museum, Garabagh University, and other significant institutions.

Shamkhal Adigozelov, an official from the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service responsible for Khankendi, Ağdərə, and Khojaly districts, provided media representatives with detailed information about the institutions and answered their questions.

During the visit, journalists also attended the inaugural “Khankendi City Day” events held on September 20, organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Agdere, and Khojaly districts.

It is noteworthy that President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on September 19, 2024, establishing September 20 as State Sovereignty Day in Azerbaijan.