High-Level Activities For 80Th UNGA Begin Mon. In New York
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Al-Enezi
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- The High-Level activities for the 80th UN General Assembly will kick off on Monday with the participation of prominent leaders including the Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
The activities will be held under the theme "Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights" amid growing international challenges.
One of the major events of the activities is the commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of the UN on September 22.
Member states of the UN will continue discussions on the two-state solution, an event seen as a continuation of activities by the UNGA last July, which did not the participation of either the US or the Israeli occupation.
Leaders of the world will also touch on the Beijing+30 Action Agenda, a UN-led initiative launched in 2025 to boost gender equality and women's empowerment, contributing to the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
On Tuesday, the UNGA will hold general high-level discussions when leaders of 193 countries deliver their nations' visions for peace, development, and human rights from September 23-27. They will conclude on September 29.
The Climate Summit will be held on September 24 with leaders presenting new plans for climate action specifically national plans for combating climate change. This event will be held before November's 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference -- or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly known as (COP 30) -- in Brazil.
Artificial intelligence will be part of the major discussions during the high-level activity week specifically on September 25 when world governments will discuss the global framework for AI governance. (end)
ats
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- The High-Level activities for the 80th UN General Assembly will kick off on Monday with the participation of prominent leaders including the Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
The activities will be held under the theme "Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights" amid growing international challenges.
One of the major events of the activities is the commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of the UN on September 22.
Member states of the UN will continue discussions on the two-state solution, an event seen as a continuation of activities by the UNGA last July, which did not the participation of either the US or the Israeli occupation.
Leaders of the world will also touch on the Beijing+30 Action Agenda, a UN-led initiative launched in 2025 to boost gender equality and women's empowerment, contributing to the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
On Tuesday, the UNGA will hold general high-level discussions when leaders of 193 countries deliver their nations' visions for peace, development, and human rights from September 23-27. They will conclude on September 29.
The Climate Summit will be held on September 24 with leaders presenting new plans for climate action specifically national plans for combating climate change. This event will be held before November's 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference -- or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly known as (COP 30) -- in Brazil.
Artificial intelligence will be part of the major discussions during the high-level activity week specifically on September 25 when world governments will discuss the global framework for AI governance. (end)
ats
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment