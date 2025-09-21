Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Invaders Launch 523 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day, Three Injured

2025-09-21 01:06:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

He said the occupiers launched one missile strike on Novoivanivske and carried out five airstrikes on Novodanylivka, Olhivske, and Bilohiria.

A total of 331 UAVs of various types (mostly FPV drones) targeted Malokaterynivka, Sofiivka, Huliaipole, Olhivske, Prymorske, Plavni, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novoandriivka.

Read also: Russians strike village in Zaporizhzhia region with drone, man injured

There were also seven multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) attacks on Plavni, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, and Olhivske, as well as 179 artillery strikes on Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novoandriivka, and Olhivske.

Authorities received six reports of damage to apartments, private homes, vehicles, and outbuildings.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

