Invaders Launch 523 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day, Three Injured
He said the occupiers launched one missile strike on Novoivanivske and carried out five airstrikes on Novodanylivka, Olhivske, and Bilohiria.
A total of 331 UAVs of various types (mostly FPV drones) targeted Malokaterynivka, Sofiivka, Huliaipole, Olhivske, Prymorske, Plavni, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novoandriivka.Read also: Russians strike village in Zaporizhzhia region with drone, man injured
There were also seven multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) attacks on Plavni, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, and Olhivske, as well as 179 artillery strikes on Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novoandriivka, and Olhivske.
Authorities received six reports of damage to apartments, private homes, vehicles, and outbuildings.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
