Egyptian, French Presidents Discuss Gaza Crisis, Aggression Against Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed via phone the outcomes of a virtual summit convened by Macron on September 15, focused on regional developments, including the Israeli war on Gaza and the blatant Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar. According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, al-Sisi expressed appreciation for Macron's initiative to host the summit, which aimed to explore ways to de-escalate tensions across the region.
During the call, al-Sisi also briefed Macron on the key outcomes of the emergency Arab-Islamic summit held in Doha. The two leaders discussed preparations for the upcoming "Two-State Solution" conference, scheduled for Sept 22 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's high-level session in New York. Both sides underscored the importance of the conference as a pivotal step toward recognizing the State of Palestine, in line with the two-state framework and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Al-Sisi welcomed France's recent announcement of its intention to recognize the State of Palestine, calling it a positive contribution to achieving a just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East. He also urged countries that have yet to recognize Palestine to take similar steps in support of international efforts to end the conflict and promote regional stability Macron Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Israeli attack in Doha
