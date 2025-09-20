MC Homes Real Estate Sells Home After 4 Years And 6 Agents - At Full Asking Price

four-year journey of 35 Kayview Avenue

After 4 years on the market and 6 agents, MC Homes Real Estate sells 35 Kayview Ave in Bethel, CT at full asking price in just 30 days.

- Mirna ChinchillaDANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The property at 35 Kayview Avenue had been listed multiple times without success, despite extensive renovations that included a new roof, siding, plumbing, electrical systems, windows, and doors.That changed when Mirna Chinchilla, founder of MC Homes Real Estate , took on the listing this spring. Within 30 days, the property was under contract and, by July, sold for $489,000 at full asking price.“This wasn't just a listing - it was a mission,” said Chinchilla.“The home had value, it just needed the right strategy and the right story behind it.”Local Market Context: Bethel, CTWhile the Kayview Avenue home sat for years, the broader Bethel market told a very different story in 2025:Median Sale Price (July 2025): $582,500 - up 4% year-over-year.Average Days on Market: 23 to 29 days - down from 50 a year earlier.List-to-Sale Ratio: Homes averaged 103% of asking price, with multiple bids common.The Kayview home's four-year journey was the exception, not the rule. Its sale at full price underscored the importance of tailored strategy in a competitive market.From Stagnation to SoldChinchilla's approach included professional staging, new photography, and targeted outreach to local buyers and agents. By reframing the home's features - its open layout, prime location, and recent upgrades - she repositioned it for success.The homeowners said the difference was clear:“Mirna brought a level of professionalism and care we hadn't seen before. After years of frustration, we finally felt seen, supported, and successful.”A 4-Year Timeline of Listing AttemptsFor Sale by Owner – 2022For Sale by Owner – 2023Howard Hanna Rand Realty - Listed 06/21/2023 - $549,000 → $510,000Berkshire Hathaway - Listed 03/23/2024 - $549,000 → $539,000Coldwell Banker Realty - Listed 06/10/2024 - $545,000 → $525,000William Pitt Sotheby's - Listed 08/07/2024 - $499,000William Raveis Real Estate - Listed 09/14/2024 - $509,999 → $490,000Regency Real Estate - Listed 02/19/2025 - $475,000About MC Homes Real EstateMirna Chinchilla, known as MC Homes Real Estate and powered by VORO, has been serving Danbury and surrounding towns since 2001. Her team is recognized for a personalized, hands-on approach that delivers results for both buyers and sellers.Through the VORO network, MC Homes Real Estate extends services beyond Connecticut into multiple states, including Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, California, Georgia, and more. This reach allows clients to benefit from both local expertise and broader market access, whether relocating, investing, or selling in competitive markets.📞 Call: 203-744-9879🌐 Visit:

35 Kayview Ave SOLD by Agent number 7

