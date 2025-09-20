Kuwait Fustal Team Beats India 4-1
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national Futsal football team on Saturday managed to beat the National Indian team with a 4-1 score as the first group of the Asian Tournament kicked-off.
Hosted in Kuwait, at Al-Naser Sports Club the Kuwaiti team overcome with an important win in their journey to the Asian cup to be held in Indonesia next year.
The Indian team managed to gain the lead in the 9th-minute till Kuwait managed to level the score in the 10th-minute and further it in the 18th-minute ending the first half in the lead.
In the second half, the Kuwaiti team also managed two more goals in the 27th and 37th-minute ending the match with 4 goals.
With this win Kuwait gained 3-points in their Group, as did Australia after beating Mongolia 8-1 putting both teams in the lead. (end)
