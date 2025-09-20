Jordan Chairs 1St Regional Meeting Of Central Bank Governors On Combating Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 20 (Petra) – Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) Governor, Chair of the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Adel Sharkas, on Saturday presided over the first meeting of central bank governors in the region, part of the Kingdom's chairmanship of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF).The gathering highlights the role of central bank governors in drawing the general anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing policy in their countries.It is in implementation of the priorities of the 2025–2026 joint Jordan-UAE presidency, and is the first at this level in MENAFATF's plan for the region, which aims to enhance its effectiveness at the regional and international levels.The meeting convened on the sidelines of the 49th session of the Council of Governors of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Agencies, held within the framework of the Arab Monetary Fund and hosted by Tunisia.It was attended by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Chair, Elisa Medrazo, Jordan's representative, Chair of MENAFATF, Samya Abu Shareef, Vice-Chair Hamed Al Zaabi representing the UAE, and Executive Secretary of the Group, Suliman AL Jabrin.The meeting coincides with the start of mutual evaluations within the framework of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (AML/CFT) system, the proliferation of weapons in the region, and the timetable for the third round.Sharkas stressed the importance of building a robust AML/CFT system in the region and providing adequate financial and human resources for this purpose, given the close link between the strength and soundness of financial and economic stability in any country, stimulating foreign investment, and combating financial crime, which impacts general tax revenues, capital flows, foreign investment, and banking relations.For her part, Abu Shareef highlighted the importance of constructive cooperation with the FATF, regional groups, and the international network, given the key roles these groups play in complementing those of other relevant international institutions and organizations, such as the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank.Madrazo stressed the importance of such high-level meetings in supporting the next phase and the close and complementary engagement of regional groups, alongside FATF's key role in setting international standards.She commended the joint work and important projects undertaken by FATF with regional groups, and highlighted the importance of preparing for the next round, which focuses on demonstrating the effectiveness of systems to combat money laundering, the financing of terrorism, and the proliferation of weapons.