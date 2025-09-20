Qatari Business Delegation Explores Co-Operation Opportunities In Bordeaux In France
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A delegation from the Qatar Chamber and the Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) recently conducted a three-day business visit to Bordeaux in southwestern France.
The visit, held at the invitation of Qatar's ambassador to France, Sheikh Ali bin Jassim al-Thani, and organised in co-operation with the French Qatari Economic Association (CADRAN), aimed to further strengthen bilateral ties between both countries and promote economic cooperation with all French cities.
As part of the programme, the delegation toured several industrial sites and leading companies, including the headquarters of Thales Group and Olikrom, a French company specialised in smart colour-changing materials. They also visited prominent research centres in Bordeaux to explore opportunities for cooperation and investment.
The visit witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Qatar Chamber and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Bordeaux-Gironde. The agreement, signed by Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Bordeaux-Gironde chairman Patrick Seguin, in the presence of Sheikh Ali, aims to strengthen economic relations and open new horizons for collaboration between the two sides.
During the visit, a business roundtable was held to discuss cooperation opportunities between Qatari and French companies. The session also introduced the city of Bordeaux, its suburbs, and the Gironde region, highlighting their leading economic sectors. It also reviewed Qatar's business environment, investment climate, and available opportunities in both countries, with a focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade and investment.
Sheikh Khalifa praised the close ties between Qatar and France, affirming that France is a trusted and strategic partner. He emphasised that their relationship goes beyond diplomacy, representing a dynamic partnership built on trust, shared vision, and proven success. He also emphasised that the Qatar Chamber is committed to establishing partnerships with the French private sector based on trust, value creation, and sustainability.
“From real estate to sports, and hospitality to innovation, Qatari investments in France are significant and growing, while the interest from French companies in Qatar's vibrant market is stronger than ever. Trade exchange between the two countries has reached substantial levels, exceeding €1.3bn last year, making France an important trading partner for the State of Qatar,” Sheikh Khalifa said.
Sheikh Khalifa said Qatar has established a robust business environment aimed at attracting and empowering partners. He invited French business leaders to visit Qatar to experience firsthand the country's development and investment opportunities.
For his part, Seguin praised the strong ties between the two sides, noting that the meeting represents an important step towards enhancing cooperation between the business sectors of Qatar and France. He also highlighted the investment climate and advantages in Bordeaux, as well as opportunities in key sectors including aviation, artificial intelligence, and technology.
Sheikh Ali highlighted the complementary strengths of Qatar and Bordeaux, noting that Bordeaux's expertise in advanced technologies, environmentally friendly industries, and key sectors, such as health, security, and tourism, combined with Qatar's strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and ambitious economic diversification programme, create numerous promising opportunities for cooperation.
He added that the visit provides a valuable platform to explore these opportunities and marks the beginning of successful partnerships and business alliances between the two sides.
Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser al-Thani, QBA board member, praised the strong relations between Qatar and France and expressed the shared desire to further develop them. He noted the significant potential for growth within this partnership, particularly in light of France's economic recovery plan, reduced inflation, and the shift towards an innovative and sustainable digital economy, where Qatari investments play an important role.
Sheikh Nawaf also emphasised Qatar's remarkable progress across legislative, logistical, and infrastructure fronts, which positions the country as an attractive destination for French investors, offering substantial incentives and proximity to major regional markets.
He highlighted Bordeaux's unique investment advantages, noting its prominence in air navigation and aviation, renewable energy, technology, smart cities, textiles, food industries, and artificial intelligence.
Sheikh Nawaf said the QBA, through a network of investors, major companies, and committed businessmen, seeks to strengthen the private sector's role and establish genuine partnerships with French counterparts in both Doha and France. He also affirmed the QBA's readiness to explore all available investment opportunities in Qatar and France.
The business delegation attended a gala dinner held at the Bordeaux-Gironde Chamber of Commerce and Industry, bringing together members of the delegation with economic officials from Bordeaux.
In his remarks at the dinner, Sheikh Ali highlighted that the visit reflects a shared ambition to deepen economic relations between Qatar and France. He emphasised that the goal is to foster sustainable partnerships between companies and institutions, explore co-investment opportunities, and facilitate the exchange of expertise across a range of vital sectors Businessmen Association Qatar Chamber Bordeaux
