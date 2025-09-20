Rift In Lalu Family Goes Public As Rohini Acharya Unfollows Kin, Tej Pratap Backs Her
Following the move of Rohini Acharya, her brother Tej Pratap Yadav comes in support of her.
The MLA from Hasanpur, Tej Pratap Yadav, siding firmly with his sister, praised Rohini's courage.
“I played in her lap. What she has done is a great achievement for any mother, sister, or daughter. It requires courage and will be remembered in history,” Tej Pratap said.
He warned against any insult to her self-respect, declaring,“If anyone insults my sister, I will use the Sudarshan Chakra. Rohini is absolutely right.”
The rift reportedly centres around Sanjay Yadav, a close aide of Tejashwi, whose proximity has drawn objections from Rohini.
In recent days, she posted a series of cryptic messages on X, asserting her role as a responsible daughter and sister before locking her account Saturday morning and deleting earlier posts.
The spat, though personal, comes at a politically sensitive time for the RJD as seat-sharing negotiations within the INDIA bloc are in their final stages ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.
While the family has not issued any official statement, the public nature of the dispute has sparked intense speculation in Bihar's political circles.
The ongoing discord within RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's family has intensified after a seat controversy during the ongoing Bihar Adhikar Yatra of Tejashwi Yadav.
The flashpoint came when Sanjay Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP and a trusted aide of former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, was spotted occupying the front seat of Tejashwi's vanity van during the yatra-traditionally considered the leader's seat.
Rohini Acharya publicly objected, posting sharp remarks on social media,“The front seat belongs to the leader of the party.”
Despite the controversy, neither Sanjay Yadav nor Tejashwi Yadav has responded to Rohini's criticism, fuelling further speculation about internal tensions.
