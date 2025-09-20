Lusail Boulevard Street Reopens
Doha, Qatar: Lusail City has announced the reopening of Lusail Boulevard Street following scheduled maintenace works.
"The main Lusail Boulevard road is now open to welcome everyone back," read the a statement on Lusail City's official social media platforms, which also expressed appreciation for the continued cooperation of visitors.
The boulevard had been closed for maintence since August 9, 2025.Read Also
-
Qatar to host Sixth Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit
Panda House in Qatar marks seventh birthday of resident panda
Britain praises Qatar's role in release of two British citizens detained in Afghanistan
QF's inaugural QIYADA conference opens – inspiring Qatar's youth to contribute and lead
HMC strengthens sepsis prevention measures to keep patients safe
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment