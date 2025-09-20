Lusail Boulevard Street Reopens

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Lusail City has announced the reopening of Lusail Boulevard Street following scheduled maintenace works.

"The main Lusail Boulevard road is now open to welcome everyone back," read the a statement on Lusail City's official social media platforms, which also expressed appreciation for the continued cooperation of visitors.

The boulevard had been closed for maintence since August 9, 2025.



