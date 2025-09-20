Horizon Acquisition Paves The Way For Revival Of Namibia's Kombat Mine, Boosting Local Jobs And Investment

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The Namibian Competition Commission has granted approval for Horizon Corporation to acquire an 80% stake in the Kombat Mine from Canadian firm Trigon Metals, marking a key step in bringing the mine back into operation. The African Energy Chamber (AEC) ( ) welcomes the deal as a strong example of investment that combines financial returns with local development benefits. The transaction still requires final authorization from the TSX Venture Exchange before completion.

Local stakeholders, including Namibian investor Knowledge Katti, who retains a 10% stake through Havanna Investments, have welcomed the development.“As founding shareholders from Namibia, we chose not to exit the project but to remain co-investors, ensuring we play a role in empowering local job creation and community development,” Katti said. State-owned Epangelo Mining holds the remaining 10% of the mine. The AEC has endorsed this approach, encouraging other companies in the energy and resources sectors to adopt long-term strategies that prioritize local content and social impact.

The Kombat Mine, located in the Otjozondjupa Region, has historically been a significant copper producer in Namibia but has been inactive in recent years. Operations were halted earlier this year due to equipment failures that affected dewatering. Horizon Corporation's planned investment of nearly N$1 billion aims to restart mining in 2026, creating hundreds of jobs and providing new opportunities for local suppliers and contractors.

“This is exactly the kind of investment we want to see across Africa. Restarting idle mines generates employment, strengthens local supply chains and enables Namibian companies to play a larger role in industrial development. Horizon's commitment signals confidence in Namibia's mining sector and sets a model for other investors,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC.

Local content and community empowerment are central to the project. Katti highlighted that Horizon's investment will focus on programs for youth employment and broader social development.“We firmly believe that the value generated will contribute significantly to the social development of the Kombat community,” he said.

As the voice of Africa's energy sector, the Chamber has long highlighted that sustainable growth in Africa's natural resource sector requires a careful balance between investment and local empowerment. Projects that combine foreign capital with strong local participation – through job creation, skills development and community support – are more likely to generate lasting economic and social benefits. Horizon's approach at Kombat sets an example for other mining and oil & gas companies, demonstrating how private investment can be structured to maximize impact for local communities.

The Kombat Mine's revival could also influence broader investment patterns across Namibia's resource sector. New mining activity is expected to boost demand for local services and suppliers, supporting the growth of related industries and reinforcing the country's industrial base. With Horizon at the helm, the Kombat Mine is on track to resume operations and provide meaningful economic and social benefits to the region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.