Lumi Global Launches The Investor Room, a Digital Platform Built for Middle East Capital Markets
(MENAFN- NEWSBEAT WIRE) Lumi Global, the world’s leading provider of technology for high stakes investor and governance meetings, and high stakes votes and elections, today announced The Investor Room, a purpose built digital platform that redefines how listed companies, institutional investors, analysts, and executive teams engage around financial results, governance, and market disclosures in the Middle East.
The Investor Room is more than a content hub. It is an interactive destination that connects stakeholders with earnings calls, investor days, and disclosures in a structured, secure, and insight driven format. The platform delivers curated experiences for both issuers and the investment community, turning access to material information into a transparent, accessible, and actionable journey.
“Capital markets in the region are moving fast, and investor expectations are rising. The Investor Room gives issuers and investors a single, secure environment to discover, engage, and analyze in real time,” said Yousef Qaren, Managing Director, Middle East, Lumi Global. “We are excited to introduce the platform to our clients and partners.”
“The Investor Room unifies registration, webcasting, moderated Q and A, and analytics so companies can deepen transparency and build lasting trust,” said Richard Taylor, Chief Executive Officer at Lumi Global.
What the platform delivers
For corporate teams and IROs
Streamlined publishing and delivery for earnings calls, capital markets days, and investor updates
Integrated registration, webcasting, moderated Q and A, and post event analytics
Branded digital presence and a searchable archive of past events
Real time feedback through investor polling and sentiment tools
For investors and analysts
Centralized access to investor relations events across regional markets
Personalized watchlists and notification alerts
Smart search, on demand replays, and interactive Q and A features
Fully responsive experience across mobile and desktop
Launch at MEIRA
Lumi Global will launch The Investor Room at the MEIRA Conference in Oman in September 24 and 25. Visit the Lumi booth for a live demo and pick up a complimentary Capital Markets Day Survival Guide while supplies last.
Availability
The Investor Room is available now for issuers and investor relations teams operating in or targeting Middle East capital markets.
The Investor Room is more than a content hub. It is an interactive destination that connects stakeholders with earnings calls, investor days, and disclosures in a structured, secure, and insight driven format. The platform delivers curated experiences for both issuers and the investment community, turning access to material information into a transparent, accessible, and actionable journey.
“Capital markets in the region are moving fast, and investor expectations are rising. The Investor Room gives issuers and investors a single, secure environment to discover, engage, and analyze in real time,” said Yousef Qaren, Managing Director, Middle East, Lumi Global. “We are excited to introduce the platform to our clients and partners.”
“The Investor Room unifies registration, webcasting, moderated Q and A, and analytics so companies can deepen transparency and build lasting trust,” said Richard Taylor, Chief Executive Officer at Lumi Global.
What the platform delivers
For corporate teams and IROs
Streamlined publishing and delivery for earnings calls, capital markets days, and investor updates
Integrated registration, webcasting, moderated Q and A, and post event analytics
Branded digital presence and a searchable archive of past events
Real time feedback through investor polling and sentiment tools
For investors and analysts
Centralized access to investor relations events across regional markets
Personalized watchlists and notification alerts
Smart search, on demand replays, and interactive Q and A features
Fully responsive experience across mobile and desktop
Launch at MEIRA
Lumi Global will launch The Investor Room at the MEIRA Conference in Oman in September 24 and 25. Visit the Lumi booth for a live demo and pick up a complimentary Capital Markets Day Survival Guide while supplies last.
Availability
The Investor Room is available now for issuers and investor relations teams operating in or targeting Middle East capital markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment