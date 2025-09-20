Anyma Sparks Formula 1 Grand Prix With Unforgettable Night At Baku Crystal Hall (PHOTO)
Italian-American DJ and music producer Anyma gave the audience fascinating moments with tracks selected from his famous album "Genesys".
His electronic rhythms, powerful visual effects and special stage show were met with great enthusiasm by the capital's residents and guests.
Anyma has already performed in front of millions of people at festivals such as "Tomorrowland" and "Coachella".
His performance at the Baku Crystal Hall was one of the highlights of the musical program of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
To note, Glass Animals and Martin Garrix will perform on the Crystal Hall stage this evening.
