JCC, Uzbek Official Talk Strengthening Trade Relations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 20 (Petra) - Chairman of Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), Senator Khalil Haj Tawfiq, and Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Shokhrukh Gulamov, discussed ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment cooperation.During a meeting held on Thursday, attended by representatives of Jordan's garment, pharmaceutical, and food sectors, the two sides discussed the need to establish a platform for exchanging data, information, available investment opportunities, and exportable goods, which would facilitate work of the two countries' businesspeople and investors.According to a JCC statement, both sides tackled steps to hold a joint economic forum and business council, arrange trade missions from various priority sectors to exchange visits and explore opportunities in both countries, and open trade offices to serve as "a single point of contact for investors and businesscommunity."The attendees agreed to begin virtual meetings, starting next month, for the two countries' businesspeople in the sub-economic sectors of garment, food, pharmaceutical, and tourism to discuss available opportunities, in preparation for holding the joint business forum.The attendees called for removing all obstacles and resolving impediments that hinder strengthened bilateral economic relations at various levels.In this context, they added that this action focuses on opening a direct flight connecting the two countries, promoting the two nations through mutual tourism and trade missions, and leveraging Jordan's strategic location as a gateway to other markets in the region, such as Syria, Iraq, the Gulf states, and others.Haj Tawfiq, who also heads Amman Chamber of Commerce, said His Majesty King Abdullah II's visit to Uzbekistan last month laid out a "clear" roadmap for strengthening bilateral cooperation, achieving desired levels of trade and service exchange, in line with the two nations' available opportunities.Haj Tawfiq highlighted work of the Kingdom's chambers of commerce and their role in facilitating trade partnerships and strengthening Jordan's position as "a regional and international center for trade and investment."Haj Tawfiq noted the need to translate mutual economic ideas into "tangible" projects that benefit the two countries' economies.Haj Tawfiq pointed to the Kingdom's available opportunities in various sectors, mainly food, pharmaceuticals, tourism, textiles, and logistics.Haj Tawfiq also highlighted Jordan's free trade agreements, which allow access to approximately 1.4 billion consumers in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the Arab world, as well as the presence of thousands of historical, religious, and tourist sites worth visiting.In turn, Gulamov said His Majesty King Abdullah II's visit to his country last month was "historic by all standards," providing a strong impetus to open up "broad and untapped horizons in vital joint cooperation."The Uzbek official expressed his country's aspiration to activate all agreements signed during the visit to develop joint ideas and projects in various priority sectors.