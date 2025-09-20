Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On September 20 - Day Of State Sovereignty Of Azerbaijan

2025-09-20 05:05:24
(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of the country's State Sovereignty Day, Azernews reports.

The post reads:

“May our territorial integrity and sovereignty, achieved at the cost of the blood of our heroic soldiers, officers, and martyrs, remain eternal!”

