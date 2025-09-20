Russia Expresses Regret Over UN Failure To Stop Gaza Bloodshed Due To U.S. Vetoes

MENAFN - Nam News Network) MOSCOW, Sept 20 (NNN-TASS) – Russia's Foreign Ministry, yesterday expressed regret that the United Nations Security Council remains unable to end the violence and humanitarian suffering in the Gaza Strip, due to repeated vetoes by the United States.

“The UN Security Council's inability to stop the fighting and bloodshed and end the suffering of civilians is therefore deeply regrettable and disappointing,” the ministry said in a statement, published on its official website.

On Thursday, a group of non-permanent members of the Security Council attempted yet again to adopt a resolution, calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of hostages, and access for humanitarian aid.

All council members voted in favour of the draft resolution, except the United States, which used its veto for the seventh time since the escalation of the crisis.

The Foreign Ministry reiterated that Russia's position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains consistent. While condemning the Hamas attack of Oct 7, 2023, Moscow said, the incident“cannot and should not be used as a pretext for the collective punishment of Palestinian civilians, or for fueling a broader war in the Middle East.”

Russia believes that, achieving genuine peace and security in the region is impossible without a just settlement of the Palestinian issue and the fulfillment of the legitimate rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people, the ministry added.– NNN-TASS