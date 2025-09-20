Russia Expresses Regret Over UN Failure To Stop Gaza Bloodshed Due To U.S. Vetoes
“The UN Security Council's inability to stop the fighting and bloodshed and end the suffering of civilians is therefore deeply regrettable and disappointing,” the ministry said in a statement, published on its official website.
On Thursday, a group of non-permanent members of the Security Council attempted yet again to adopt a resolution, calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of hostages, and access for humanitarian aid.
All council members voted in favour of the draft resolution, except the United States, which used its veto for the seventh time since the escalation of the crisis.
The Foreign Ministry reiterated that Russia's position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains consistent. While condemning the Hamas attack of Oct 7, 2023, Moscow said, the incident“cannot and should not be used as a pretext for the collective punishment of Palestinian civilians, or for fueling a broader war in the Middle East.”
Russia believes that, achieving genuine peace and security in the region is impossible without a just settlement of the Palestinian issue and the fulfillment of the legitimate rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people, the ministry added.– NNN-TASS
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment