Bitcoin Breaks September Curse As ETF Flows Drive Historic Monthly Rally
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin defied its notorious September weakness Friday, trading at $115,913 after recording the strongest September performance since 2012.
TradingView data confirmed the cryptocurrency gained 7.39 percent this month, shattering historical patterns where September typically delivers negative 3.77 percent returns.
The Federal Reserve's quarter-point rate cut on September 17 initially propelled Bitcoin toward $118,000 resistance before profit-taking emerged.
BlackRock's IBIT exchange-traded fund absorbed $246 million in fresh capital Thursday, contributing to total ETF inflows of $223 million.
These institutional flows pushed aggregate Bitcoin ETF assets under management to $152.3 billion.
Technical analysis reveals Bitcoin consolidating within an ascending triangle pattern on both four-hour and daily timeframes.
The 50-day moving average provides support near $113,000, while horizontal resistance persists at $118,000.
RSI readings around 55 suggest neutral momentum without overbought conditions. Volume patterns indicate institutional participation rather than retail speculation drives current price action.
The Global Liquidity Index tracked by the yellow line on TradingView charts shows expanding monetary conditions supporting risk assets.
This liquidity backdrop helps explain Bitcoin's deviation from seasonal weakness patterns. September historically ranks as Bitcoin's worst month, closing red in eight of the past twelve years.
Ethereum dropped 1.37 percent to $4,477 as it tests support near the 20-day exponential moving average.
The second-largest cryptocurrency faces resistance at $4,665, where previous breakout attempts failed.
Daily volume reached $582 million, suggesting continued institutional interest despite the pullback.
Derivatives markets present elevated liquidation risks with open interest reaching monthly highs.
Long positions face potential liquidation if Bitcoin breaks below $104,500, while shorts become vulnerable above $124,000.
This positioning creates binary outcomes around current consolidation levels.
Market makers attribute Bitcoin's September strength to structural changes in trading dynamics.
Exchange-traded fund flows now represent the primary price discovery mechanism, reducing correlation with traditional seasonal patterns.
Institutional adoption continues weakening retail-driven cyclical behavior that previously dominated cryptocurrency markets.
The broader altcoin market showed mixed performance. Solana declined 1.94 percent to $239 despite institutional treasury adoption exceeding $4 billion.
XRP fell 1.14 percent to $3.01 despite launching its first U.S. spot ETF with record $37.7 million opening-day volume.
Bitcoin's technical setup suggests continuation of the uptrend pending a decisive break above $118,000 resistance.
The ascending triangle pattern typically resolves in the direction of the prevailing trend.
However, failure to maintain $113,000 support could trigger deeper corrections toward the 200-day moving average near $104,500.
Current price action reflects the ongoing transformation of cryptocurrency markets from speculative vehicles to institutional investment products.
This evolution continues reshaping traditional technical and seasonal analysis frameworks.
