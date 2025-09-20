J & K Pencak Silat Team For National C'ship Screened In Srinagar
By Adil Khan
Srinagar- The screening of the J&K Pencak Silat Team for the 13th Pre-Teen, Pre-Junior and Junior National Pencak Silat Championship 2025 was conducted on Friday at Polo Ground, here. It was held under the supervision of the Screening Committee of the J&K Sports Council.
The national championship is scheduled to be held at Koppal, Karnataka, from September 26 to 28, where the young athletes of J&K will compete on the national stage.
During the screening, athletes from various districts of J&K showcased their talent, discipline and dedication in front of the committee members. The objective was to finalize a competitive and well-prepared contingent capable of bringing laurels to the region in this prestigious event.
The J&K Sports Council extended its full support to the selection process, reiterating its commitment to nurturing and promoting martial arts such as Pencak Silat, which continues to inspire and engage the youth of the region.
Officials expressed confidence that the selected players will display exemplary sportsmanship and strive for excellence at the nationals, carrying forward the rich legacy of J&K in Pencak Silat at the national and international levels.
