Armenia Signals Readiness To Consult On Peace Treaty Signing With Azerbaijan
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated that Yerevan had declared both before the initialing of the document in Washington and after the text was agreed in mid-March that it was open to engage with Baku at any time to secure a final agreement.
“We are ready to start consultations on the place where the peace treaty will be signed today,” Mirzoyan emphasized.
