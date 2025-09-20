Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Armenia Signals Readiness To Consult On Peace Treaty Signing With Azerbaijan

2025-09-20 03:07:27
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenia has expressed readiness to begin consultations on determining the venue for signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated that Yerevan had declared both before the initialing of the document in Washington and after the text was agreed in mid-March that it was open to engage with Baku at any time to secure a final agreement.

“We are ready to start consultations on the place where the peace treaty will be signed today,” Mirzoyan emphasized.

