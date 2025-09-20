Uzbekistan's FM Signs Communiqué On Diplomatic Ties With Kenya

Uzbekistan's FM Signs Communiqué On Diplomatic Ties With Kenya
“Together, we signed the Communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries. Kenya is demonstrating remarkable progress as one of Africa's most dynamic economies and a hub for technology and innovation,” Saidov wrote.
He added,“We discussed a wide range of opportunities for fruitful cooperation that will bring tangible benefits to the peoples of both nations.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment