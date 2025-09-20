Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Three Districts In Kyiv Region Are Dealing With Aftermath Of Missile And Drone Attack

Three Districts In Kyiv Region Are Dealing With Aftermath Of Missile And Drone Attack


2025-09-20 02:04:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, on Telegram .

MENAFN20092025000193011044ID1110087167

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search