Azerbaijani MFA Releases Statement On State Sovereignty Day

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on 20 September – State Sovereignty Day, Trend reports.

"Today marks State Sovereignty Day in Azerbaijan.

On 19-20 September 2023, local anti-terror measures were carried out in less than 24 hours to disarm the remnants of the armed forces of Armenia and completely remove them from the Karabakh region of our country, and to restore the sovereignty and constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan in these territories.

The restoration of sovereignty over its lands by Azerbaijan on 20 September is not only one of the most glorious pages in our history, but also a triumph of international law and justice.

The glorious armed forces of Azerbaijan, led by the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, are the main architects of this victory. It was the determination of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the courage of our armed forces that ensured this victory.

Despite the commitments it took as a result of the Patriotic War in 2020, it was known that Armenia not only did not withdraw its armed forces from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in the course of nearly three years until 2023, but also deployed additional weapons, ammunition, military equipment, and landmines in Azerbaijan's territories. The Armenian side's continued propaganda of the so-called regime it created in our territories by all means, its congratulations to the separatist regime on the so-called “independence” on 2 September 2023, the so-called“presidential elections” conducted on 9 September, as well as the military provocation that killed 6 Azerbaijanis on 19 September, further aggravated the situation.

It was imperative to prevent such behavior by Armenia and its so-called regime, which did not give up its groundless claims against the territories of Azerbaijan, grossly violated the principles of international law, and continued its policy of aggression.

Despite the provocative efforts and propaganda of the Armenian side, during the anti-terror measures, the civilian population was not targeted, and civilian infrastructure was not damaged; only legitimate military infrastructure and facilities were destroyed. Azerbaijani soldiers and military officers demonstrated true heroism, patriotism, and self-sacrifice.

After the restoration of Azerbaijan's state sovereignty in 2023, efforts to normalize Armenian-Azerbaijani relations were further intensified. On 8 August 2025, a historic meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, the United States, and Armenia was held in Washington. As a result of the meeting, a Joint Statement was signed by the leaders. Azerbaijan and Armenia initialed the text of the peace agreement. Furthermore, in accordance with appeal of Azerbaijan and Armenia, the OSCE Minsk Process and its related structures, a remnant of the past conflict, were terminated by the decision of the OSCE Ministerial Council on 1 September 2025.

The outcomes of the Washington meeting once again confirmed the peace agenda put forward by Azerbaijan. In order not to miss this historic peace opportunity and to sign the peace agreement, it is necessary to eliminate territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the constitution of Armenia.

On this historically important day, we deeply honor the dear memory of our sons and daughters who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. Happy State Sovereignty Day, Azerbaijan!” the statement reads.