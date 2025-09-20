Cristiano Ronaldo And His Passion For Padel: His Sports Center Hosts The FIP Silver Lisboa This Weekend

The final at the FIP Gold Paredes, followed by the win at the FIP Silver Dubai in April and at the Silver Koksijde. At the FIP Silver Lisboa Racket Centre by Lusotendas - the new Portuguese stop of the CUPRA FIP Tour - brothers Miguel and Nuno Deus (world number 37) lead the men's draw of 32 pairs, at the home of legend Cristiano Ronaldo, a big padel fan and owner of this sports center in Lisbon, which for the first time is hosting a tournament of the international circuit.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who in April streamed live on his YouTube channel (followed by over 74 million people and available in more than 130 countries) the finals of the Riyadh Season Premier Padel P1, has often declared in recent years that he is a great fan of the 'pala.' The tournament scheduled this weekend in Lisbon shows CR7's strong interest in developing padel and spreading professional padel to a wider audience in Portugal and around the world.

Alongside the Deus brothers, attention is also on the Spanish pair Guillermo Collado (53) and Pol Hernandez (44), winners of three CUPRA FIP Tour titles in 2025. Right behind them are Mario Del Castillo-Lucho Capra, Enrique Goenaga-Luis Hernandez, and Rodrigo Coello with Boris Castro, who returns to Portugal after winning the FIP Bronze last June.

In the women's draw, the top seeds are Melania Merino (48 FIP ranking) and Ana Nogueira (37), chased by the finalists of the FIP Silver Mediolanum Padel Cup Palermo, Sofia Saiz and Marina Lobo. Among the home players stand out Patricia Ribeiro with Clarinha Santos (7th seeds in the women's draw).

DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 410 times

PR Category : Events & Entertainment

Posted on :Saturday, September 20, 2025 8:50:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4) Posted by :ViewedPR Category :Posted on :