

Find Mining: The world's leading cloud mining platform

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, Find Mining is registered and registered in multiple major jurisdictions. The platform is supervised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and adheres to a legal, transparent, and sustainable operating model. Currently, Find Mining has over 9.4 million registered members and has established 135 large-scale clean energy mining farms in 175 countries around the world, providing investors with efficient and compliant computing power support.



Start the mining machine remotely with one click and easily obtain income

Unlike traditional mining, which requires expensive mining machines, cabling, and maintenance, Find Mining's cloud mining contracts allow Panamanian users to remotely activate Bitcoin mining machines using just their phone or computer. The platform utilizes highly optimized computing power distribution, allowing users to enjoy the stable output of the Bitcoin network without requiring any technical background or worrying about electricity, cooling, or maintenance costs.



Find Mining CEO Aydin Ibrahim said in an interview:

“Our mission is to enable users around the world to participate in Bitcoin mining with minimal barriers to entry and earn stable passive income. Find Mining not only ensures the security of user funds, but is also committed to building a transparent, compliant, and trustworthy mining ecosystem.”



Fund security and compliance assurance

Find Mining attaches great importance to the security of user funds throughout every aspect of the platform:

● International Compliance Certification: We adhere to the regulatory requirements of major jurisdictions and have passed security audits by internationally recognized auditing firms.

● Financial-grade Security: We utilize hot and cold wallet separation, multi-signature technology, and DDoS protection to comprehensively protect user assets.

● Transparent Revenue Mechanism: Daily revenue, computing power allocation, and energy sources are all traceable, with regular operational reports published and subject to third-party oversight.

● Green and Clean Energy: We have signed long-term partnership agreements with renewable energy suppliers in North America, Europe, and Central Asia to achieve an environmentally friendly and sustainable mining model.

How to Get Started

Users in Panama can get started in just a few simple steps:

1. Register: Visit the Find Mining website or download the official app (available for iOS and Android) to

2. Deposit and Activate: Transfer BTC, USDC, XRP, or other cryptocurrencies to the secure wallet address provided by the platform and select the appropriate mining contract.

3. One-Click Start: Click“Start Mining” on your phone or desktop to remotely connect to clean energy mining farms around the world.