Mamata Banerjee Hits Streets, Protests Against ED Action
Escalating her confrontation with the Centre, Banerjee chose the streets as her political battleground, turning the ED action into a rallying point prior to the high-stakes elections.
As she walked from the 8B Bus Stand area towards Hazra More, the TMC supremo was flanked by senior ministers, MPs, MLAs and party functionaries, with sloganeering crowds accusing the BJP-led Centre of“misusing central agencies for political vendetta”.
The mega rally came a day after Banerjee's dramatic appearance at I-PAC chief Pratik Jain's Loudon Street residence during an ED raid, an episode that has since escalated into a full-blown Centre–state confrontation.
The march, however, unfolded with a cultural credence unmistakably Bengali.
Party workers lustily sang Pratul Mukhopadhyay's iconic anthem 'Ami Banglay Gaan Gai', while women blew conch shells, lending the protest the texture of a street festival layered with political defiance.
