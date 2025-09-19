LIS Exhibition Showcases Innovation, Creativity
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Loyola International School (LIS) hosted its annual exhibition, Reflections - STEAM 2025, across its Al-Nasr and Oasis campuses, showcasing innovation, creativity, and the power of hands-on learning.
The two-day event brought together students, parents, and educators in an inspiring celebration of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).
At Al-Nasr campus on September 11, classrooms transformed into galleries where each department - English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Qatar History, Islamic Studies, Moral Science, Languages, Dance, and Art - presented mega projects that highlighted imagination and interdisciplinary excellence.
Highlights included the Gizmo Gala, an art exhibition featuring student creations, and a live concert by the school band LIS Hormonix. The event was inaugurated by Srinivas Oruganti, president of Science India Forum, who commended the creativity and dedication of the students. Judges for the day comprised parents and teachers.
The following day, Oasis campus hosted its exhibition for students of Grades 6-12. The event was inaugurated by A P Manikantan, president of the Indian Cultural Centre. Exhibits ranged from eco-friendly innovations and scientific models to engineering prototypes and artistic displays, reflecting the depths of student creativity. More than 1,500 exhibits, music band, food counters and book fair were among the highlights. A total of 25 judges, invited to evaluate the exhibits, commended the originality, teamwork, and clarity of explanation demonstrated by the participants.
This event was brought together with the support and encouragement of LIS chairman R Venkat Rao and managing director R Anup Chakravarthy. Principal Bhavna Vijaykumar described the event as a celebration of imagination, holistic learning, and student voice International School
