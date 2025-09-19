Bright My Bricks Revolutionizes The LEGO® Collector Market With Premium LEGO LED Kits

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A LEGO fan assembling the Jurassic Park T-Rex set enhanced with a Bright My Bricks LED light kit, bringing the dinosaur to life with stunning illumination building LEGO Jurassic T-Rex with Bright My Bricks LED kit"Bring your LEGO creations to life with custom LEGO LED light kits. Whether you're an AFOL (Adult Fan of LEGO) or a casual builder, LED lighting transforms your models into stunning displays. From iconic landmarks to Technic supercars, every brick shines brighter with the perfect illumination. Explore how Bright My Bricks enhances your collection with easy-to-install, high-quality lighting solutions.

Bright My Bricks , France's leading premium LEGO LED lighting specialist , announces its strategic positioning as the go-to solution for Adult Fans of LEGO (AFOLs) in Europe's booming collector market. With the“kidult” toy segment now representing 31% of total toy sales in Europe (€4.6 billion) , Bright My Bricks delivers professional LEGO LED lighting kits that transform standard builds into museum-quality display pieces .







LEGO LED Lighting: +340% Display Value Increase

Proprietary research by Bright My Bricks confirms that LEGO LED lighting increases display value by an average of 340% , with illuminated LEGO sets selling 2.8 times faster in online auctions. The study, covering 500 LEGO builds and surveying 100 AFOLs, revealed:



+340% Display Value – lighting dramatically boosts visual appeal

+310% Collectibility Score – architectural icons gain prestige with LEDs

+280% Emotional Impact – illuminated models generate deeper engagement

2.8× Faster Sales – lit sets sell nearly three times quicker online 3–4× Higher Price Premium – illuminated models consistently command higher resale prices



In a market where rare LEGO sets can appreciate 11% annually (and in exceptional cases achieve up to 613% ROI ), LED illumination provides collectors with immediate value growth and long-term investment protection .

Premium LEGO LED Technology, Engineered in France

Bright My Bricks differentiates itself through French engineering excellence and meticulous attention to detail. Each LEGO LED kit includes:



Ultra-thin 0.16mm wires that slide invisibly between LEGO studs

Patented Polar Connectors for seamless plug-and-play setup

Premium LEDs rated for 50,000 hours of operation Illustrated installation guides enabling most setups in under 34 minutes without disassembly



This combination of innovation and user-friendliness ensures that even complex sets-like LEGO Architecture, Technic, and Star Wars-can be illuminated effortlessly, turning them into centerpiece-worthy collector items .

Capturing Europe's Growing LEGO Collector Market

The European building sets category commands 28.2% of the toy market , with LEGO holding an impressive 40% share of European sales . While the overall toy industry declined by 7% in 2023, LEGO sales grew by +2%, underlining the resilience of the AFOL and collector segment.

With demand for premium LEGO accessories on the rise, Bright My Bricks positions itself as the trusted partner for collectors across France, the UK, Germany, and beyond.

About Bright My Bricks

Founded in France, Bright My Bricks is the premium LEGO LED lighting specialist dedicated to LEGO enthusiasts and serious collectors. The company designs professional-grade lighting kits that elevate LEGO models into illuminated masterpieces , serving thousands of fans worldwide with a growing range of set-specific LED solutions .

For more information, visit brightmybricks or follow @brightmybricks on social media.