Simply Hemply Declares War On Hemp Stigma:“It's Time To Stop Criminalizing Wellness”

"Kirk Drummond, Owner of Simply Hemply LLC"Black and woman-owned Simply Hemply challenges corporate giants and medicinal flower stigma with a justice-driven hemp movement based in Westlake Village, CA.

In an industry dominated by corporate giants and lingering prohibition-era prejudice, Simply Hemply is making waves with a radical proposition: hemp isn't just legal – it's revolutionary.

"We're tired of watching communities that have been disproportionately harmed by medicinal flower criminalization being shut out of the very industry built on the plant they were imprisoned for," declares Kirk Drummond, owner of Simply Hemply. "While Wall Street suits get rich off dispensaries, the same communities that suffered under the War on Drugs are still fighting for legitimacy in the hemp space."

Simply Hemply, a proudly black and woman-owned business, isn't just selling hemp products – they're dismantling decades of systematic oppression one customer at a time.

The Controversial Truth: Hemp Was Never the Problem

"Let's say what everyone's thinking but afraid to voice," Drummond continues. "Hemp prohibition was never about public safety. It was about protecting corporate interests and controlling communities of color. We're not just a hemp company – we're a justice company."

The Westlake Village-based wellness brand has built its foundation on three pillars that challenge industry norms:



Radical Transparency : No mysterious "proprietary blends" or inflated marketing claims

Community First : Prioritizing local partnerships over profit margins Justice-Driven : Actively supporting expungement efforts and criminal justice reform

Breaking the Corporate Mold

While mega-corporations flood the market with generic products and celebrity endorsements, Simply Hemply takes a different approach: authentic community building.

"We're not trying to be the Amazon of hemp," explains Drummond. "We're the neighborhood shop that happens to operate online. We know our customers' names, their stories, their struggles. That's not scalable – and that's exactly the point."

The company's irreverent approach extends to their product philosophy. Instead of making grandiose health claims or promising miracle cures, Simply Hemply focuses on what hemp actually does: supports the body's natural balance through the endocannabinoid system.

A Challenge to the Industry

Simply Hemply 's press release comes at a time when the hemp industry faces increased scrutiny from regulators and growing competition from pharmaceutical companies eyeing the wellness market.

"Big Pharma wants to synthesize what nature perfected millions of years ago," Drummond states. "We're here to remind people that sometimes the best medicine doesn't come from a laboratory – it comes from understanding and working with plants that have supported human wellness for millennia."

The Bottom Line

Simply Hemply operates as more than a business – it's a movement toward justice, authenticity, and community-driven wellness. In an industry often criticized for prioritizing profits over people, this small but mighty company is proving that doing right by your community isn't just good karma – it's good business.

"We're not trying to get rich quick," Drummond concludes. "We're trying to get right with our community, our customers, and our conscience. The money will follow – or it won't. But we'll sleep well either way."

About Simply Hemply:

Simply Hemply is a black and woman-owned hemp wellness company based in Westlake Village, California. Founded on principles of community, creativity, and trust, the company provides premium hemp products while advocating for social justice and hemp education. Simply Hemply believes in positively impacting customers through the power of community connection and plant-based wellness.