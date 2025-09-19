Canada's #1 Air Quality Brand Goes Big In The U.S. New Partnership Fuels Expansion

MENAFN - GetNews) Strategic alliance brings clean air innovation, franchise growth engine, and mission-driven brand to U.S. homes and businesses

Kelowna, BC / U.S. - September 19, 2025 - Modern PURAIR®, Canada's largest full-service indoor air quality brand, today announced a strategic partnership with U.S.-based Front Street Equity Partners to launch a bold expansion into the American franchise market. The move positions Modern PURAIR® to disrupt a $20B+ industry at a time when public demand for healthier indoor environments is surging - in homes, schools, hospitals, and businesses nationwide.

“This is about more than expansion - it's a clean air movement,” said a Modern PURAIR spokesperson.“We've spent two decades building a system that delivers cleaner air and stronger business results. With Front Street behind us, we're ready to scale that mission across the U.S.”

Why This Partnership Matters

Modern PURAIR® is a high-trust, high-growth franchise with a track record of more than 20 years, franchise owners across Canada, proprietary PURAIR® technology, a clean vehicle fleet, and an industry-best satisfaction guarantee.

Now, backed by Front Street Equity Partners - a Franchise Sales Organization (FSO) known for scaling health-driven brands - the company is primed to enter high-demand U.S. territories with franchise opportunities beginning in late 2025.

“Modern PURAIR has the rare mix of brand trust, tech-forward operations, and purpose-driven culture,” said a Front Street Equity spokesperson.“Our job is to bring the growth infrastructure - development, support, and scale - to help them thrive in the U.S. market.”

Two Brands. One Clean Air Mission.

Modern PURAIR® was founded by Don and Lane Martin, a father-son duo with decades of HVAC expertise and a shared goal: to make clean indoor air accessible, simple, and impactful for families and businesses.

Their franchise model stands out for:



Turnkey operations with exclusive service systems

Clean, branded vehicles and uniformed techs

Inbound sales infrastructure that drives results A values-driven foundation through PURKIDS®, the company's social impact initiative



A Timely Opportunity in a Booming Market

With indoor air quality now top-of-mind for homeowners, property managers, hospitals, and schools, the U.S. clean air services market is experiencing unprecedented demand.

Front Street Equity Partners will lead franchise development in priority U.S. states while Modern PURAIR provides the scalable systems, training, and brand horsepower.

“This isn't just an HVAC play - this is a lifestyle brand that delivers real health outcomes,” said Front Street Equity.“That's what makes it an ideal fit for serious franchise operators.”

Franchisees Wanted: U.S. Territories Opening Soon

Modern PURAIR® is currently evaluating high-demand U.S. markets for its first wave of franchise expansion. Interested operators are encouraged to visit modernpurair or contact the franchise development team to join the waitlist.

Franchisees gain access to:



Full operational training and systems

Marketing support and CRM tools

Exclusive tech and branded equipment Real-time support from two experienced growth engines: Modern PURAIR® and Front Street



About Modern PURAIR®

Founded in 2007 by Don and Lane Martin, Modern PURAIR® is Canada's #1 full-service indoor air quality brand, with 40+ franchise locations nationwide. The company offers duct cleaning, HVAC maintenance, dryer vent service, and air quality testing to homes, businesses, hospitals, and schools. Their mission: clean air. Everywhere.

About Front Street Equity Partners

Front Street Equity Partners, founded by franchise industry veterans Erik Van Horn, Jeff Herr, Bobby Brennan, and Jim Jaggers, partners with high-integrity franchise brands ready to scale. Their platform combines operational strategy, franchise development, and a national network of top-tier operators to drive sustainable, system-wide expansion.

