CYTK Investor Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Class Action Lawsuit Against Cytokinetics, Inc.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) Misled Investors About its New Drug Application Submission

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the timeline for the New Drug Application (“NDA”) submission and approval process for aficamten. Specifically, Defendants represented that the Company expected approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its NDA for aficamten in the second half of 2025, based on a September 26, 2025 PDUFA date, and failed to disclose material risks related to the Company's failure to submit a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy that could delay the regulatory process. Shareholders suffered financial losses when the truth was revealed.

What Now : You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Cytokinetics, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by November 17, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP : A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LL have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

