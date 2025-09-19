Jimmy Fallon Defends Friend And Suspended Host Jimmy Kimmel, Says 'I Hope He Comes Back'
During the September 18 episode of 'The Tonight Show', Fallon addressed the controversy in his opening monologue.“The big story is that Jimmy Kimmel was suspended by ABC after pressure from the FCC, leaving everyone thinking, 'WTF?'” he joked.Also Read | Tatiana Maslany calls for Disney boycott after Jimmy Kimmel suspension
He then offered a more serious message to viewers:“To be honest with you all, I don't know what's going on, and no one does. But I do know Jimmy Kimmel , and he's a decent, funny and loving guy, and I hope he comes back.”
Fallon also made light of wider concerns about censorship in late-night comedy. He promised to continue covering President Donald Trump“just like I normally would,” before a staged voiceover interrupted with exaggerated praise for the former president.
ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! from its schedule on September 17 following remarks Kimmel made about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. On 15 September, Kimmel had criticised what he called the“MAGA gang” for“desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.” FCC chairman Brendan Carr urged ABC to take action after the comments.Also Read | MAGA links Charlie Kirk's killing with South Park episode
Several late-night hosts used their September 18 shows to show solidarity with Kimmel. Jon Stewart even made an unplanned return to 'The Daily Show', where he usually appears only on Mondays, to discuss the suspension. In his segment, Stewart adopted an exaggeratedly respectful tone toward Trump , mocking fears of being cancelled next.
