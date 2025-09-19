Fan Forum Brings Formula 1 Stars Closer To Fans At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 (PHOTO)
During the stage session, world-famous Formula 1 drivers met
with fans, fielded questions, put pen to paper for autographs, and
struck a pose for photos. During the time given to each team, fans
had the opportunity to rub elbows with their favorite F1 stars and
soak up the thrill of the race.
On Friday, the drivers from Racing Bulls, Williams, McLaren, Kick Sauber, and Aston Martin gathered under one roof for the Fan Forum, where they rubbed elbows and shot the breeze. On Saturday, it's all hands on deck as sessions with drivers from other teams are lined up.
The Fan Forum has turned into a real feather in the cap of race week, crafting unforgettable memories for both drivers and fans, leaving no stone unturned.
