Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fan Forum Brings Formula 1 Stars Closer To Fans At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 (PHOTO)

Fan Forum Brings Formula 1 Stars Closer To Fans At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 (PHOTO)


2025-09-19 03:12:46
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19.​ As part of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, one of the most anticipated events of the race week, the Fan Forum, was held in the Fanzone on Baku's Seaside Boulevard, Trend reports.

During the stage session, world-famous Formula 1 drivers met with fans, fielded questions, put pen to paper for autographs, and struck a pose for photos. During the time given to each team, fans had the opportunity to rub elbows with their favorite F1 stars and soak up the thrill of the race.

On Friday, the drivers from Racing Bulls, Williams, McLaren, Kick Sauber, and Aston Martin gathered under one roof for the Fan Forum, where they rubbed elbows and shot the breeze. On Saturday, it's all hands on deck as sessions with drivers from other teams are lined up.

The Fan Forum has turned into a real feather in the cap of race week, crafting unforgettable memories for both drivers and fans, leaving no stone unturned.

MENAFN19092025000187011040ID1110086051

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search