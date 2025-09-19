“Afterfeels” By Susmita Mukherjee, A New Voice In Modern Love Poetry Emerges From Kolkata

MENAFN - GetNews) Afterfeels is a poignant collection of love poems capturing the essence of emotions that linger long after love has passed. Through raw, soulful verses, the book explores vulnerability, freedom, and the enduring echo of true connection.

In the world of poetry, where love is the oldest muse and yet the most misunderstood, Susmita Mukherjee, a young, dynamic poet and scholar from Kolkata, offers a refreshing and honest perspective with her debut poetry collection, Afterfeels: A Collection of Love Poems.

Freshly released by Verses Kindler Publication , Afterfeels is not merely a book of poems; it is a vulnerable offering of the emotions that linger long after love has spoken its first word and faded into memory. With each page, Susmita reminds readers that love is not only about the beginning or the climax, it's about the silence that follows, the ache that remains, and the lessons that live on.

Susmita Mukherjee, an English literature postgraduate from Amity University and recipient of the International Icon Award 2025, is not new to writing. Her literary prowess has already been recognized in academic circles with the publication of her research on cyborgs in literature. However, with Afterfeels, she takes a step into deeply personal terrain, delivering poetry that is emotionally rich, intellectually grounded, and universally resonant.

Her book addresses love not as possession but as freedom.“True love,” she writes,“is like a bird, it thrives when set free.” This metaphor runs throughout the book as an underlying philosophy: that love must never be caged, and its purity lies in its selflessness. Her verses carry this energy, honest, liberating, and tender.

In a literary world often dominated by overt sentimentality or abstract symbolism, Afterfeels offers an elegant middle ground. It's direct but layered, emotional yet grounded, and deeply introspective. Every poem is a diary entry, a confession, a release.

Readers will find themselves revisiting their own first heartbreak, a long-lost memory of someone who left, or the quiet strength found in loving someone from afar. The collection is divided intuitively, not by themes but by waves of feeling, mirroring the unpredictable rhythm of real relationships.

Beyond her writing, Susmita is an artist in many forms. A diploma holder in fine arts, a yoga medalist, dancer, model, and crowned Miss Fresher at Amity University, she brings a multidimensional lens to her poetry. This range of experiences lends her writing a richness that's hard to ignore.

Afterfeels is not just Susmita's debut; it's her statement of emotional truth. It speaks to every person who has loved selflessly, lost quietly, and lived with the lingering“afterfeels” of that journey.