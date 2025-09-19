Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait's Sheikha Al-Ali Secures 3 Golds At Arab Table Tennis Championship


2025-09-19 03:08:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CASABLANCA, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti champion Sheikha Al-Ali concluded her exceptional performance by securing three gold medals across three different categories at the 2025 Arab Table Tennis Championship for national teams, in Casablanca, Morocco.
Al-Ali's victory further strengthened Kuwait's standing in the championship, adding to the national team's 12 medals, including gold and bronze across various age groups, singles, and events.
Overall Accomplishments highlights Kuwaiti table tennis levels on the Arab stage. (end)
