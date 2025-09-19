AACS Counseling Launches Online Court Ordered Evaluations

Virtual Online Substance Abuse Evaluations

CLOVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AACS Counseling, a nationally accredited provider of behavioral health services, has announced the launch of its guaranteed lowest-cost virtual substance abuse evaluation program. Available online and nationwide, these evaluations are fully accredited, certified, and guaranteed to be accepted by courts, probation departments, and the Department of Transportation (DOT).With more than 30 years of experience, AACS Counseling has become a trusted resource for individuals seeking alcohol and drug evaluations, online outpatient substance abuse classes, and intensive outpatient (IOP) programs. Services are now available virtually from the comfort of home, offering unmatched convenience and compliance.Same-Day Virtual EvaluationsClients facing tight court or probation deadlines benefit from same-day appointments and rapid turnaround times. AACS Counseling ensures fast, professional evaluations that help clients stay on track with legal and employment requirements.Affordable Pricing with Payment OptionsThe company guarantees the lowest cost substance abuse evaluations in the nation. To make services accessible, AACS Counseling offers flexible payment options and financing plans, including interest-free installments. This ensures that financial barriers do not prevent clients from meeting mandatory requirements.Nationwide Acceptance and Certified ProgramsLicensed and certified professionals conduct all services. Evaluations, classes, and IOP programs are accredited and recognized nationwide, ensuring compliance with:.Court-ordered evaluations.Probation department requirements.DOT SAP evaluations for FMCSA, FAA, USCG, FRA, and PHMSAComprehensive Virtual ServicesBeyond evaluations, AACS Counseling provides:.Online Substance Abuse Classes – flexible, educational programs designed to meet court and probation requirements..Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) – a structured, evidence-based treatment program that allows clients to receive care while maintaining work and family responsibilities.Why Choose AACS Counseling?.Guaranteed lowest cost alcohol and drug evaluations nationwide.Same-day scheduling and results.Court-approved and DOT-accepted evaluations.Virtual convenience – accessible anywhere in the U.S..Accredited, certified, and backed by 30+ years of experienceAbout AACS CounselingAACS Counseling is a national leader in substance abuse evaluations, treatment programs, and counseling services. With accredited professionals and virtual accessibility, AACS Counseling guarantees fast, affordable, and court-approved evaluations that help clients meet legal and workplace requirements quickly and effectively.Media ContactAACS CounselingPhone: 800-683-7745Website:Email: ...

